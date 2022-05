Dr. Eugene “Skip” Lewis, a Pathologist with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, tells us anyone over the age of 17 and weighing above 110 pounds can give the gift of life and donate blood. Dr. Lewis says that Type O and Type O- are the blood types most in demand at the moment, as they are universal donor blood types.



For more information, visit: https://stvincents.org/about-us/leadership/medical-executive-committee/eugene-lewis