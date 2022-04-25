Hartford HealthCare Neurologist and Headache Specialist, Dr. Valerie Klats, is here to tell us about Botox as a treatment for chronic migraines. Patients who have headaches the majority of the month and have tried and failed other treatments could be eligible for Botox to treat migraines.
