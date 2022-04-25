Dr. Valerie Brutus, Breast Surgeon with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, is here to talk about breast cancer risk in the transgender community. A patient who has been taking feminization hormones for 5-10 years should have a discussion with their doctor to determine if a screening mammogram is right for them.
Hartford HealthCare: Breast Cancer Risk in the Transgender Community
by: Sponsored Content by Hartford HealthCare
Posted:
Updated:
