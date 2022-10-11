Hartford HealthCare is celebrating Dr. Lenworth Jacobs, who began as Hartford Hospital’s Director of Trauma in 1983. Leader of STOP THE BLEED, a global effort teaching millions across the globe to stop the bleed and save a life, Dr. Jacobs’ work has transformed emergency medical worldwide. For more information visit: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/
