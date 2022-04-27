Dr. Valerie Klats, Neurologist and Headache Specialist with Hartford HealthCare is here to talk about chronic migraines and possible treatments. Chronic migraines occur the majority of the month for at least three months and can be treated by nerve blocks.
Hartford HealthCare: Chronic Migraines and Possible Treatments
by: Sponsored Content by Hartford HealthCare
