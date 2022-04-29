Dr. Daniel Lavy, a Colorectal Surgeon with Hartford Healthcare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, advises patients should start screening for colon cancer at the age of 45. With early detection and surgical technology, patients who have colon cancer can have a speedy recovery and return to normal life quickly.
Hartford HealthCare: Dr. Daniel Lavy – Early Screening for Colon Cancer Detection
by: Sponsored Content by Hartford HealthCare
