Breast Surgeon with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Dr. Valerie Brutus, is here today to tell us that although it is rare, men can get breast cancer, too. About 1 in 800 men are diagnosed with breast cancer, so screening is recommended only if a patient has a genetic abnormality.
Hartford HealthCare: Dr. Valerie Brutus – Men Can Get Breast Cancer too
by: Sponsored Content by Hartford HealthCare
