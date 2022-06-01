One blood donation can potentially save 3 lives. Dr. Eugene “Skip” Lewis, a Pathologist with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, says this is possible because donated blood can be divided into three components – the red cells, the plasma, and the platelets – any number of which can be used to help patients in trauma.



