Maddie Martin had a long road ahead of her when she was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease called Alport Syndrome at the age of four. Now, she is a nurse in Hartford Hospital’s transplant unit, the very same place where she underwent a successful kidney transplant procedure years ago.
