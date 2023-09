Val-Gene Gripes has been living with congestive heart failure for 10 years but didn’t know exactly what it looked like until one day when it literally took her breath away, and she was rushed to Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Xingchen Mai, a Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiologist with Hartford HealthCare, describes the artificial heart pump used to treat Val-Gene, called LVAD, or Left Ventricular Assist Device. https://hartfordhealthcare.org/services/heart-vascular