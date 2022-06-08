Prostate cancer is the leading form of cancer in men. Dr. David Ahlborn, Urologist with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, advises the prognosis for prostate cancer is excellent if caught early. https://hartfordhealthcare.org/services/cancer-care/conditions/urologic-cancers/prostate-cancer
Hartford HealthCare: How Common is Prostate Cancer? Dr. David Ahlborn
