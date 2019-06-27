When living independently becomes difficult due to age or disability, caregivers from Hartford HealthCare Independence at Home are the trusted solution to help you or your loved ones maintain your life in the comfort of home. Our personal care assistants, live-ins, companions, and homemakers are an ideal alternative to assisted living or nursing home care. Whether it’s just an extra helping hand or around-the-clock care, you and your family can find peace of mind knowing that our in-home care has been trusted by Connecticut families.

Our Caregivers Can Provide:

Personal Care (i.e. bath¬ing, dressing, grooming)

24-Hour Live-In Care

Meal Preparation

Errands

Companionship

Housekeeping and Laundry

Companion and Sitter Service at Hospital or Skilled Nursing Facility

The Right People, The Right Place

Each caregiver receives a thorough background check and is insured and bonded. Our trusted staff receives ongoing education and training to ensure that you or your loved one receive(s) the quality care you expect.

Lifeline Emergency Response System

The Lifeline Personal Emergency Response System ensures that older adults or people with special needs who live alone can get quick assistance when needed. With the press of a button, Lifeline can connect you to the right help for the situation such as emergency ser¬vices or just the assistance of a family member or friend to help you back on your feet.

Easy to use

Fast access to help, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year

Affordable

Increased peace of mind for you and your family

Lifeline with AutoAlert

Our Lifeline with AutoAlert option provides an extra layer of protection by automatically placing a call for help if a fall is detected and you are unable to push your button.

Hartford HealthCare Independence at Home can come do an in-home assessment, call 1.800.HOMECARE.

