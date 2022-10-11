Dr. Richard Zelkowitz, a Breast Cancer Specialist with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent Medical Center’s Cancer Institute, was the first physician in the state involved with offering Cold Cap treatment. Cold Cap cools the scalp, which decreases the flow of chemotherapy to the scalp and preserves the hair follicle, reducing hair loss.
For more information, visit: https://stvincents.org/services/breast-health
