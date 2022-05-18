Dr. Richard Zelkowitz is a Medical Oncologist with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center who specializes in breast cancer. Today Dr. Zelkowitz discusses the changes he has seen in the diagnostic and treatment processes over the last 30 years.
For more information, visit: https://stvincents.org/RichardZelkowitz
