Terrence Sheehan, EMS Coordinator with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, is here to tell us about the new free mobile EMS app called Twiage. Twiage gathers patient information and securely and electronically sends it to the hospital, allowing the proper resources to be mobilized sooner.
For More Information, visit: https://stvincents.org/services/emergency-services
