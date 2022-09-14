One year ago, Hartford HealthCare launched a new program at The Open Hearth nonprofit called Neighborhood Health, treating men who typically ignore medical issues and allowing staff to make personal connections with the patients. On their anniversary a year later, the mobile clinic treated residents of The Open Hearth home, and then offered up a celebratory barbecue.
