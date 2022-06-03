Prostate Cancer is one of the most diagnosed cancers in men. Dr. David Ahlborn, Urologist with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, tells us about some warning signs to look out for such as urinary frequency or urgency, and urges men experiencing those symptoms to see their doctor.



For more information, visit: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/services/cancer-care/conditions/urologic-cancers/prostate-cancer