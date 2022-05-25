Keeping up with regular physical exams is just as important for adolescents as it is for adults. Dr. Maryam Syed, a Family Medicine Practitioner with Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, advises adolescents should see their primary care doctor for a physical at least once a year, or more often if the patient has underlying health issues.



For more information, visit: https://stvincents.org/find-a-doctor/physician-detail?id=0030a00001atpKJAAY