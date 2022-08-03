An estimated 42 million people in the United States are diagnosed with some form of movement disorder. Neurologist with Hartford HealthCare, Dr. Nikita Urval, is here to tell us more about movement disorders such as Parkinson’s Disease, and early warning signs to watch for.
To Learn more, visit: https://stvincents.org/services/neuroscience
