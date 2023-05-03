A heart attack and triple bypass sent Claude Patterson III to the hospital, but the stress on the body would lead to other issues as well. Kidney damage placed Patterson on dialysis and, eventually, the transplant list.

Hartford HealthCare Transplant Surgeon, Dr. Glyn Morgan, says you have to be “in it to win it,” meaning that if a patient has not been brought into the system to be evaluated, then they will not have an opportunity to receive a transplant.

https://hartfordhealthcare.org/services/transplant-services