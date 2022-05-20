Dr. Maryam Syed, a Family Medicine Practitioner with Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, tells us family medicine doctors will start screening adolescents for mental health issues between ages 10-11. In order to screen these patients, a tool called PHQ-9 is used to ask adolescents about their mental health and gives doctors an idea of how they are feeling. For more information, visit https://stvincents.org/MaryamSyed
Hartford HealthCare: What Family Practice Physicians Offer Young Patients
by: Sponsored Content by Hartford HealthCare
