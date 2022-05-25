Knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke can save a life. Dr. Kelly Matmati, Neurologist with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, tells us about a helpful acronym to help remember the signs to look out for – BEFAST.
To learn more, visit: https://stvincents.org/find-a-doctor/physician-detail?id=0035b00002S1s5HAAR
