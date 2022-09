Dr. Joseph Bautista, a Sports Medicine Physician and Concussion Specialist with Hartford HealthCare, is here to tell us all we need to know about concussions. Watch the video below to learn more about common misconceptions, symptoms, and treatment for concussions.

