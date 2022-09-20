37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue.
Julie was rushed to Hartford Hospital’s stroke center, part of the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute… where doctors discovered two life threatening blockages. Find out how Julie is doing today after her remarkable surgery.
For more information, visit: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/services/heart-vascular
