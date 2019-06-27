Recovery Coaches Help Opioid Addicted Patients Connect to Treatment

With the continued rise in opioid related deaths in Connecticut, the Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network (BHN) is taking action to help those battling addiction find recovery.

Hartford HealthCare’s 5 hospitals have recovery coaches available seven days a week in its emergency department to help patients connect with services after they receive care in the ED. The successful program, a partnership with Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR), the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) and the BHN, is already in place at Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital MidState Medical Center and Windham Hospital.

Recovery coaches work directly with patients after they receive emergency care for a substance use disorder, such as opioid addiction, or if they come in seeking treatment for a substance use disorder. They do everything from providing support in the ED to driving patients to their appointments. Recovery coaches have “lived experience” with substance abuse, which helps build trust with patients.

Through February, coaches in emergency departments have helped link 920 of 947 (97 percent) patients to care, which includes detox, community support, inpatient, outpatient, intensive outpatient and medication-assisted treatment.

For more information or to seek help for treatment to opioid addiction, visit here.