Should insurance companies cover a special heart scan to detect heart disease?

(WTNH) — According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the #1 killer of women and the leading cause of death for most men. Thursday, lawmakers heard about a bill requiring insurance companies to cover a special test that could early detect the disease.

Supporters say this test can tell if you are at risk for a heart attack. It’s a tool that one lawmaker believes could make a difference in many lives.

State Senator Paul Formica holds his daughters close. They lost their mother 10 years ago to a heart attack. They didn’t know Donna had heart issues.​

Formica explained he was the one who found his wife on the living room floor.

My wife, my best friend, my soul mate. I had 29 of the most wonderful years with her, a great mom. She exercised, we didn’t smoke or drink or do any of that stuff, so it’s an unexpected event. – Senator Formica, East Lyme

​He is pushing a bill requiring insurance companies to cover a special test to detect heart disease. The test scans your heart and can spot calcium-containing plaque in arteries.

Doctors can tell your risk before you have a heart attack. The test alone can cost $500 and is not covered by most health insurance.

​Senator Formica and his family work with the American Heart Association. He says you can’t ever get back what you lose, but you can give back and try to prevent other people from experiencing that loss.​

There are groups against this bill. They see the test as a costly mandate on the insurance industry. Both the Connecticut Business and Industry Association and the Connecticut Association of Health Plans filed testimony opposing the idea.