Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back To School
Coronavirus
Opioid Crisis
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
The Agents of Change
¿Qué Pasa?
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
After naming bombing suspect, focus turns to motive
Top Stories
Increasing temps today-2021 to start with rain & possible ice
Video
I-95 north in Stratford closed due to crash near Exit 32
Video
Enfield PD warn public not to open disturbing, offensive email sent to students, teachers, town departments
Driver dies after motor vehicle incident in Bridgeport; found with several gunshot wounds
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
CT Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
8 Things To Do
Capitol Report
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Video Game News
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Hartford Athletic
Hartford Athletic Live
High School
New England Patriots
NY Giants
UConn Huskies
NBA
MLB
NHL
Masters Report
Top Stories
AP source: Padres have deal in place to get Snell from Rays
Top Stories
Adams shines in snow as Packers trounce Titans 40-14
Rams’ Goff dislocates thumb, Jets’ Gore has chest injury
Cowboys beat Eagles 37-17, stay alive with Washington loss
Seahawks wrap up NFC West title with 20-9 win over Rams
CT Style
Today’s Dish
In the Kitchen
Law Down
Money Wisdom
Health Matters
Living Well
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
United Way of Greater New Haven: Responding to homelessness and COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Christmas gift ideas from OMV/Kelley’s Pace
Video
Top Stories
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care shares new virtual PCP health plan
Video
Kidde shares top kitchen safety tips for the holiday season
Video
Bishop’s Orchards offers unique gift baskets and curbside pickup to get you ready for the holidays
Video
Haymond Law Firm shares raising funds and awareness for our country’s veterans and first responders
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
The Agents of Change
The Agents of Change: Sasha Allen Walton, Editor-in-Chief of Northend Agent’s Newspaper
Video
The Agents of Change: Yale men’s basketball head coach James Jones
Video
The Agents of Change: Moses Farrow, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist
Video
The Agents of Change: Dr. Khalilah Brown, Senior Director for Inclusive Excellence at Quinnipiac University
Video
Trending Stories
Enfield PD warn public not to open disturbing, offensive email sent to students, teachers, town departments
AP sources: Trump signs COVID relief bill that includes direct payments to Americans, averts shutdown
Video
‘Long-time boyfriend’ arrested in connection to July murder of East Haven mother Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca
Video
Driver dies after motor vehicle incident in Bridgeport; found with several gunshot wounds
Video
Today’s Forecast
Don't Miss
Emmy-winning anchor Dennis House to join News 8 team, host new political show
Video
NewsNation, WGN America coming to YouTube TV in January 2021
More Don't Miss