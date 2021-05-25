Join News 8 for ‘The Agents of Change: Turning Words into Action’ one year after George Floyd’s murder

(WTNH)– On the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, we’re taking a look at the changes promised in the wake of that tragedy and the changes delivered. So much has happened since that heart wrenching video surfaced of Derek Chauvin kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed Black man’s neck. The impact led to a racial reckoning and a nation soul-searching.

In Connecticut and around the country, George Floyd’s death set off weeks of protests. Young and old, Black and White, marching alongside each other, turning their grief into action.

One man reignited a movement. How far have we come since George Floyd’s death?

Join us as we explore the work for change and the changemakers helping to make it a reality. “The Agents of Change: Turning Words into Action” airs tonight at 8 p.m. on WCTX and right here on WTNH.com.