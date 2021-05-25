The Agents of Change: Turning Words into Action

(WTNH) — On the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, we’re taking a look at the changes promised in the wake of that tragedy and the changes delivered. So much has happened since that heart-wrenching video surfaced of Derek Chauvin kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed Black man’s neck. The impact led to a racial reckoning and a nation soul-searching.

In Connecticut and around the country, George Floyd’s death set off weeks of protests. Young and old, Black and White, marching alongside each other, turning their grief into action.

News 8’s Shaynah Ferreira caught up with some of those demonstrators, one year later to find out if they feel their voices were heard and what their mission is now. The work is far from over. She explains in the video below.

On a state level, the biggest change to come about out of the murder of George Floyd was the police accountability law. It’s designed to significantly reform policing in Connecticut. News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina caught up with Waterbury’s police chief to talk about how the changes are impacting his force, also in the video below.

The nation is fixed and horrified. Painful police brutality caught on tape. Los Angeles officers armed with batons beat down a black motorist repeatedly. Rodney King’s painful ordeal left an open wound and forever scarred race relations with police. Rodney King’s daughter reflects on her father’s legacy with News 8’s Ken Houston in the video below. For more details, go to https://rodneyking.org/.

Now to the latest on the criminal case surrounding George Floyd’s death. On April 20, ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts — including murder. We discuss the verdict, also in the video below.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death. Lawmakers introduced a bill to change policing nationwide. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act bans chokeholds and no-knock warrants in federal drug cases.

The Black and Puerto Rican Caucus in the General Assembly was formed decades ago to increase the voice of the minority community. This year, they celebrate nearly half a century in existence. News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina sat down with the chair and vice chair of the caucus to talk about their role as “Agents of Change” in the video below.

Pastor Kristopher Reece, of Grace Baptist Church in Waterbury, is on a personal crusade to get his members of his church vaccinated. Sadly, COVID-19 has truly devastated communities of color.

Hard work is underway in all of Connecticut’s major cities to bring the vaccine to urban areas and make sure people are protected against this deadly virus. News 8’s Lisa Carberg shows us what’s being done in New Haven in the video below.

When it comes to being an “Agent of Change,” there’s no age requirement. A Waterbury girl wrote a book about her first experience at a protest when she was just 11-years-old. Now 12, she’s getting national recognition, making the Brass City very proud. News 8’s LaSalle Blanks has the story, also in the video below.

We want to thank you for watching “The Agents of Change.”