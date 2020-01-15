Skip to content
Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s: Anyone can get it. The numbers are growing and the cost of care is skyrocketing
Connecticut couple still keeping their love alive while battling Alzheimer’s
Driving with Alzheimer’s: When it’s time to take away the keys
Video
Fruits and vegetables could lower your risk of developing Alzheimer’s
Video
Study suggest link between not enough sleep and Alzheimer’s disease
Video
More Alzheimer’s Disease Headlines
Biogen reanalyzes studies, presses ahead on Alzheimer’s drug
Video
Walk to End Alzheimer’s supports patients and caregivers
Video
New Alzheimer’s study with a Connecticut connection – patients’ memory improved
Video
New research suggests lifestyle changes can significantly reduce risk of Alzheimer’s
Video
Researchers develop vaccine to possibly prevent Alzheimer’s disease
Video
Local choir helps Alzheimer’s patients and their families through the power of song
Video
Alzheimer’s Association kicks off Longest Day Campaign
Video
Bill seeks support for Alzheimer’s patients under 60
Video
President of Mary Wade talks about the benefits of art therapy for people with Alzheimer’s
Video
Alzheimer’s disease reversed in mice, offering hope for humans, new research shows
