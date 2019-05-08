Live Now
Alzheimer’s Association kicks off Longest Day Campaign

Alzheimer’s Disease

June 21, the summer solstice, is the longest day of the year, but for those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, every day is the longest day.

Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter just kicked off their Longest Day campaign to raise awareness for those affected by the disease.This awareness and fundraising campaign encourages people to turn any activity they love into a fundraiser for the disease. 

They held the kick off party at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford on Wednesday morning. The Yard Goats will hold an Alzheimer’s night at their game on June 21. 

Alzheimer’s Association is a major fundraiser for Alzheimer’s research. According to the Connecticut chapter, 78,000 people in the state suffer from the disease. 

