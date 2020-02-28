(WTNH) — The numbers on Alzheimer’s disease are staggering. Nearly six million people in the United States have been diagnosed with the disease. In Connecticut alone, there are over 78,000 cases.

But, Alzheimer’s disease goes well beyond the facts and figures. The toll on families faced with caring for a loved one with the disease – and in some cases those who receive the diagnosis themselves – can be immeasurable.

News 8 takes a look at some of those people, in this special “digital-first” program – Alzheimer’s Disease: Facts, Figures and Families.