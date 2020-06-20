Annual Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser transforms into successful penny parade

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — On the longest day of the year, Mary Underwood sits at a table on a corner of the street. She waits for people to fill a jar with change.

“Five years ago my dad was diagnosed with dementia,” said Mary, who is a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association.

While many are celebrating the beginning of summer Saturday, those working with the Alzheimer’s Association like Mary are honoring those fighting various types of dementia.

“He was not diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and that’s why I’m so involved in it. I want people to know that you don’t have to have Alzheimer’s to get support from the Alzheimer’s Association.”

RELATED CONTENT: Locals using longest day of the year to benefit Alzheimer’s

In the past, they’ve hosted large events, but this year due to coronavirus, they had to get creative.

Mary got the idea of a penny parade after seeing birthday and driveby celebrations in her community.

“People just simply drive by and drop off their loose change that’s in their cupholder, sitting on their dryer, and my goal for today was to fill a jar.”

Mary not only filled one jar; she filled two. All of that spare change will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

It may not seem like much, but to her, just getting the word out about the help the organization offers, is enough.

“There are people out there taking care of loved ones and people struggling with the disease who need help now.”