Locals using longest day of the year to benefit Alzheimer’s

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday, June 20 is the longest day of the year with the summer solstice. So, many are choosing to honor the 80,000 people living with Alzheimer’s in our state and their caregivers who have the longest day, every day.

The activities range too. Some will be baking, others will be in a purple parade outside a Litchfield nursing home and a few nursing homes will even get a concert.

Standard Banana is a steel pan local band. They plan on traveling to three facilities in Trumbull and Southport.

Pedro Mata has two aunts who have been diagnosed with the disease and knows how harmonies can help.

“There’s not much you can do except to try and comfort them with memories from the past, which seem to be the most important,” Mata said. “Which is kind of the reason why we’re going to play some traditional Caribbean songs more from the ’60s and ’70s.”

All the money they raise goes to the Alzheimer’s Association. They give care, support and education free to impacted families.

You can start your own fundraiser online.