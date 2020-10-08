Residents, staff of Mary Wade in New Haven hold ‘Mini Walk’ to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents at a nursing home in New Haven took the time Thursday to remember those who have battled Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Mini Walk took place at Mary Wade Thursday afternoon.

Residents spent time decorating their walkers, wheelchairs, and canes for this event.

The annual fundraising walk usually happens at the end of September, but the pandemic forced some changes.

President and CEO of Mary Wade, David Hunter said, “The staff organized this in-house walk, if you will, with the staff and our residents. We’ve raised just about a thousand dollars among ourselves and Mary Wade campus that will be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.”

Hunter said the walk “allowed our staff and our residents here a chance to get outside in the lovely weather and to participate in this endeavor.”

Right now there are around 80,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in Connecticut.