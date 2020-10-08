Residents, staff of Mary Wade in New Haven hold ‘Mini Walk’ to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association

Alzheimer’s Disease

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents at a nursing home in New Haven took the time Thursday to remember those who have battled Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Mini Walk took place at Mary Wade Thursday afternoon.

Residents spent time decorating their walkers, wheelchairs, and canes for this event.

The annual fundraising walk usually happens at the end of September, but the pandemic forced some changes.

President and CEO of Mary Wade, David Hunter said, “The staff organized this in-house walk, if you will, with the staff and our residents. We’ve raised just about a thousand dollars among ourselves and Mary Wade campus that will be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.”

Hunter said the walk “allowed our staff and our residents here a chance to get outside in the lovely weather and to participate in this endeavor.”

Right now there are around 80,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in Connecticut.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury Youth Council Candidates Forum

News /

Residents, staff of Mary Wade in New Haven raise over $1,000 during Alzheimer's mini-walk

News /

New Haven PD: Man arrested for home invasion, triple stabbing incident Wednesday night

News /

Wolcott police identify man shot and killed early Thursday morning

News /

Waterbury police investigating shooting, car crash that killed 27-year-old man

News /

Yale doctor explains why October, November will be crucial months for COVID pandemic

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss