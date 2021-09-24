Walk to End Alzheimer’s events happening in-person across CT; News 8 personalities making appearances

(WTNH) — Walk to End Alzheimer’s events are happening in Connecticut this weekend and during October, all in an effort to someday find a cure for the serious disease. You may even see some members of the News 8 team at these local events.

On Saturday, the Eastern CT Walk to End Alzheimer’s will step off at Ocean Beach Park in New London. News 8 reporter Tina Detelj will emcee the event, which starts at 9:30 a.m.

Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons will emcee the Greater New Haven Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday morning. The event will start at 10 a.m. at Ken Strong Stadium at West Haven High School, located at 1 Circle Street.

There are also walks happening in East Hartford and Enfield on Sunday, Oct. 3.

On Sunday, Oct. 10, News 8 anchor Laura Hutchinson will be at the Fairfield County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, stepping off at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk at 10 a.m.

To sign up for a walk near you, make a donation or find more information, go to alz.org/ct