Agreement will help speed cleanup of the Housatonic River

(AP) — Federal environmental officials have unveiled a plan to speed the cleanup of the Housatonic River in western Massachusetts.

General Electric will pay local communities $63 million under the long-awaited deal announced Monday by the Environmental Protection Agency. The company dumped PCBs into the river. Under the deal, highly contaminated sediment will be removed from the river and floodplains and transported to licensed hazardous waste landfills in other locations in the country. 

Lower-level PCB-contaminated materials will be consolidated into a double-lined upland disposal facility. GE said the agreement makes good on their longstanding commitment to a comprehensive cleanup.

