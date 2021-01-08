N Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites US hostility

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a ruling party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Kim has reviewed relations with rival South Korea and underscored the need to drastically improve its ties with the outside world as he addressed a major political conference for the third consecutive day, state media reported Friday. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal and develop more sophisticated atomic weapons systems in response to what he calls hostile American policy.

Kim’s comments made Friday during a key meeting of the ruling party were seen as an effort to apply pressure on the incoming government of President-elect Joe Biden.

The Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that Kim says the “key to establishing new relations between (North Korea) and the United States is whether the United States withdraws its hostile policy” from North Korea. Kim says North Korea must further strengthen its military and nuclear capability as the danger of a U.S. invasion of North Korea increases.