Rhode Island factory to ramp up face mask production

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island factory is ramping up production of specialized face masks in response to the federal fight against the new coronavirus.

Honeywell said Sunday it plans to hire 500 people at its Smithfield plant to produce millions of N95 disposable respirators to help support the need for critical safety equipment. The face masks will be delivered to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and are a critical piece of personal protective equipment for health care, safety and emergency response workers.

The Smithfield factory normally produces eye protection products, including safety glasses, safety goggles and protective face shields.