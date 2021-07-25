Trade group: Connecticut could lag in regaining hotel jobs

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut could lag behind most states in regaining hotel jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s the projection of the Washington, D.C.-based American Hotel and Lodging Association. The group says the state will have regained a little less than 72% of its roughly 26,000 direct hotel industry jobs by year’s end.

Only four states and the District of Columbia are projected to regain smaller percentages. Direct hotel jobs include positions such as housekeeper and front desk attendant but don’t include jobs such as restaurant or retail workers or other small businesses supported by the hotel industry.

Experts say vacation and leisure travel has rebounded but business travel has lagged considerably.