Reminder to parents: back-to-school dental health requirement

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Parents take note: you may not be aware that among the forms you are ‘requested’ to fill out at the beginning of the school year is a dental assessment.

It is really about raising awareness early that dental health plays an important role in overall health.

That oral assessment form is ‘recommended’ for a student attending public school — entering the 6th or 7th grade — or the 9th or 10th grade. The checkup can be done by a dentist, dental hygienist or someone trained in the state approved program.

