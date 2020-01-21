Live Now
State Senate Democrats announce 'A Healthy Connecticut' agenda, will address insulin costs, insurance

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Senate Democrats are already launching their agenda for that regular session. Several health-care-related proposals are at the top of the list.

It is estimated that over 350,000 Connecticut residents – over 10% of the state’s population – have diabetes. About a million residents – more than a third of the state – have pre-diabetes. That means, soon a large portion of the public will need (or soon need) Insulin, the price of which has only skyrocketed in the past decade.

That’s why Senate Democrats are making Senate bill number one in the new session a proposal to cap Insulin costs at no more than $100 per month.

They are also pushing a bill to impose cost controls on other frequently used drugs, plus protect provisions of the Affordable Care Act, like the requirement that those under age 26 remain on their parent’s plans.

They also want to push for a public option insurance plan, one that allows businesses and individuals to buy in to the state public health care plan. This proposal failed to come up for a vote last year.

“While these are priorities that we’re talking about today, we hope and expect that they will turn out to be priorities for all four caucuses and that there will be broad, bi-partisan support on these because they are critically important for the people of the State of Connecticut.”

– Senate President Martin Looney, New Haven

This is a very ambitious agenda for a short session but Senate Democrats know that addressing health care concerns can be a big winner with many voters in November.

