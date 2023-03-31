(The Car Connection) — The entry price for the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck just got more expensive again, increasing $4,000 to $61,869, including an $1,895 destination fee.

That marks the fourth price increase for the fleet-oriented Lightning Pro, causing prices to surge nearly 50%, from $41,669 when it launched last summer to $61,869 now. Fleet customers with a reservation can lock in that price when order banks open in mid-April.

Retail orders for reservation holders won’t open until late spring, Ford confirmed in an email, and the 2023 Lightning Pro remains sold out for retail customers. Reservations will open for retail customers as Ford ramps up production this year.

Ford reopened order banks for the Ford F-150 Lightning following a full return to production at the brand’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. The factory assembly line had been halted in February following an investigation into a battery fire. That prompted Ford on March 10 to recall 18 Lightning pickup trucks that had made it to dealers and customers. The factory resumed production on March 13, and aims for an annual production run of 150,000 electric trucks.

Winner of The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023, the battery electric version of Ford’s bestseller marks a milestone in the mass adoption of electric vehicles. Sold with either a 98-kwh standard-range battery pack with a 240-mile range on the base Lightning Pro or a 131-kwh extended-range battery pack with a 320-mile range, the Lightning has no tailpipe emissions, it has more storage and cargo space than the F-150, it’s quicker, cleaner, and it can tow up to 10,000 pounds.

The price of the 2023 F-150 Lightning Lariat with the standard-range battery pack increases $1,500 to $77,869, including destination. The top Platinum trim that comes standard with the extended-range battery pack increases $1,200 to $99,969.

Related Articles

Ford’s running out of room to stay under the six-figure price ceiling. Ford spokesperson Marty Gunsberg attributed the price hikes as a response to “current material costs, market factors, and supply chain constraints.”