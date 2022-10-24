The 2022-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is being recalled for a loss of battery power that increases the risk of a crash, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

The high-voltage battery pack in the 2022-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe has incorrect fasteners to secure the 200-amp fuse. The wrong fastener can cause high resistance in the fuse interface, generate excessive heat, and potentially cause the fuse to fail. In that case, the Jeep could lose power and can increase the risk of a crash.

Owners may notice a malfunction light in the cluster, or a change in how it drives, or a noise coming from the the battery pack. The recall encompasses 13,722 Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs. Stellantis says it’s aware of six field reports and three warranty claims, but no injuries or crashes.

Affected vehicles will be inspected for incorrect fasteners, and the fuse assembly will be replaced. If there have been any thermal events on the battery pack, such as charring or discoloration, Stellantis will replace the battery pack assembly.

Separately, diesel iterations of the 2020-2022 Jeep Wrangler were also recalled for a potential engine power loss.

Owners can expect notification by mail as early as Dec. 2, and the work will be covered under warranty. Stellantis will provide reimbursement for owners who have had the work done already, as long as the request comes with a receipt or “other adequate proof of payment.”

For more info, contact Jeep customer service at 1-800-853-1403, or visit the brand’s recall site.

