Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it’s not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS.

On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish.

The Style Edition can optioned in a new Ruby Star Neo color, which Porsche said is a modern take on the Ruby Star color last seen on the 964 Carrera RS. Regardless of exterior color choice, all Style Editions will ride on gloss-black 718 Spyder wheels with colored Porsche crest center caps. Sport tailpipes will be standard and are finished in black, as is the Porsche script on the rear deck lid. Opting for the open-top 718 Boxster will add a Boxster script on the soft top just above the side windows.

2023 Porsche 718 Style Edition

Inside, Style Editions add edition-specific contrasting stitching in Chalk color, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, illuminated stainless steel door sill guards, and headrests with an embossed Porsche crest

Buyers looking for a little something extra will be able to choose from two optional 718 Style Edition contrast packages in black or white. The package will add decorative stripes to the hood along with Porsche logos on the side. Cars with this option package can be optioned with gloss-white wheels.

2023 Porsche 718 Style Edition

The Style Editions carry over the 718 Boxster and Cayman’s 2.0-liter 4-cylinder rated at 300 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque mated to a standard 6-speed manual transmission so buyers can #GiveAShift. Porsche quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.9 seconds, but the optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Sport Chronograph Package will drop the 0-60-mph sprint to 4.5 seconds. All models have a top speed of 170 mph.

Porsche noted the Style Editions will first go on sale in Europe with U.S. availability to come in 2023. Pricing will be announced closer to the special edition’s launch in the U.S.

