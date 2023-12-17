The 2024 Infiniti Q50 sedan is essentially unchanged from the previous model year, but gets a small price increase from $43,725 to $44,200, including destination.

Buyers once again have three grades to choose from: Luxe, Sensory, and Red Sport 400. The base Luxe model gets standard features like 18-inch wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel and front seats, and a Bose audio system.

Starting at $49,900 with destination, the Q50 Sensory gets “sports” front and rear fascias, black exterior trim and mirrors, 19-inch wheels, black open-pore wood trim, an air purification system, and built-in navigation.

All models have a 7-speed automatic transmission and the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6, which is rated at 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque in the Luxe and Sensory models, and 400 hp and 350 lb-ft in the Red Sport 400. Rear-wheel drive is still standard across the lineup, while all-wheel drive is a $2,000 option.

2024 Infiniti Q50

In addition to added power, the $58,050 Red Sport 400 gets upgraded brakes and adaptive dampers, among other features. The Black Opal Edition package introduced for the 2023 model year also returns for 2024. For $2,200, buyers get an iridescent paint color called Black Opal Metallic that shifts from black to blue, green, and purple depending on lighting. In addition to the paint, which brings to mind the Nissan GT-R’s Midnight Purple, the package includes black badges and a carbon fiber rear spoiler.

The Q50 is the last non-SUV in Infiniti’s lineup, and one of the oldest vehicle designs on the market, having arrived in 2013 as a 2014 model. Some rivals, like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, have been redesigned twice over the Q50’s lifespan. Despite that, there is no clear successor to the Q50 in sight.

