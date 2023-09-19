The 2025 Mini Countryman Electric crossover will reach the U.S. in fall 2024, Mini confirmed Monday in a press release.

The Countryman Electric was unveiled earlier this month at the 2023 Munich auto show alongside a redesigned electric version of the traditional Mini Cooper hatchback. This is the first time the Countryman will be available with an all-electric powertrain, although a plug-in hybrid version is currently offered.

2025 Mini Countryman

At about 174 inches long and 63.5 inches tall, the new Countryman is 5.1 inches longer and 2.4 inches taller than the outgoing generation. It also gains more SUV-like styling elements, including flatter body sides and fender flares. So while it won’t exactly be mini, the Countryman Electric will be more of a proper crossover.

Mini’s announcement didn’t mention U.S. specs. In Europe, the Countryman Electric will be available in base Countryman E form, with a single-motor powertrain producing 204 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, and dual-motor all-wheel-drive Countryman SE ALL4 spec, with 313 hp and 364 lb-ft of torque.

2025 Mini Countryman

Range estimates on the European WLTP testing cycle are 280 miles for the Countryman E and 269 miles for the Countryman SE ALL4. Because Mini’s U.S. release didn’t say anything about this dual-model strategy, it’s unclear if this will carry over to this market. And EPA ratings will be lower if it does. The current Cooper SE is the only electric model in Mini’s lineup now and earns an EPA-rated 114 miles.

Expect the Countryman Electric to be sold alongside the redesigned electric Cooper hatchback in U.S. showrooms, although Mini hasn’t confirmed launch timing for the latter model yet. The automaker has also suggested that a sporty Aceman EV is on the way, but that’s likely the extent of the body styles for now. For now a convertible is only a production reality in a limited run for Europe.

