EV brand Fisker is the latest of several car companies to announce plans to integrate Tesla’s proprietary charging connector, known as NACS (North American Charging Standard), in its vehicles.

In a statement on Tuesday, Fisker said its customers in the U.S. and Canada will be able to use Tesla’s growing network of Supercharger DC fast-chargers starting in early 2025, initially with an adapter.

Later that year, Fisker will start installing the NACS connector in its vehicles as standard instead of the CCS1 (Combined Charging System) connector the company currently uses. An adapter will be provided to enable vehicle owners to continue using CCS1 chargers.

The move will make access to Tesla’s vast charging network seamless and convenient for Fisker owners. It will also significantly increase the number of DC fast-chargers available to them.

Tesla’s DC fast-chargers account for about 60% of fast-chargers in the U.S., according to the Department of Energy, and they are currently being opened up to rival brands in a deal made between Tesla and the White House earlier this year.

Tesla Supercharger connector – now called NACS

Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Polestar, Rivian, and Volvo have all made similar deals with Tesla to use its chargers, and many of those companies have also announced plans to adopt the NACS connector for their vehicles in North America. Hyundai, Stellantis, and Volkswagen have indicated that they may also follow suit.

BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis in July also announced plans to partner on their own network of DC fast-chargers across North America. The first station is planned to be opened in the U.S. in mid-2024.

Fisker’s announcement comes just weeks after the company revealed three additional vehicles to join its debut model, the 2023 Ocean compact crossover. The others include the Pear urban runabout, Alaska lifestyle pickup truck, and Ronin four-door convertible. The Ronin is promised with 1,000 hp and 600 miles of range.

