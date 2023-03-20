Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez put on an impressive show to take victory on Sunday at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which served as round two of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

His teammate, Max Verstappen, was perhaps more impressive, though. The reigning world champion recovered from 15th place to finish second and make it a one-two finish for Red Bull.

Third place went to Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who also drove brilliantly, despite some setbacks. His podium appearance was the 100th of his career.

The race started with Perez on pole and Alonso also at the front of the grid. Alonso got the better start, but stewards later gave him a five-second penalty as his car was off the line of the starting grid. The two later swapped positions before Perez built up a lead and comfortably held onto it to the end.

2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Alonso was also given a 10-second penalty as it was deemed one of his mechanics touched the car while the first penalty was being served, which dropped the two-time world champion to fourth place at the end of the race and promoted Mercedes-Benz AMG’s George Russell to third. The stewards later reversed the decision and returned third place to Alonso.

Farther back, Verstappen slowly moved up the order, passing driver after driver without issue. However, on lap 37, with only Perez ahead of him, Verstappen reported a strange noise from his car and decided to slow the pace, fearing the noise might have been the same driveshaft issue that plagued him during qualifying. He settled for second but managed to gain a bonus point for the fastest lap.

There was only one safety car period, which is unusual for the Saudi race. The safety car was called on lap 18 when Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll was told to stop his car after his team discovered an issue.

Following the weekend’s action, Verstappen leads the 2023 Drivers’ Championship with 44 points. Perez is second with 43 points and Alonso is third with 30 points. In the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull leads with 87 points versus an equal 38 points for Aston Martin and Mercedes. The next race on the calendar is the Australian Grand Prix on April 2nd.

Fernando Alonso (left) and Sergio Perez at the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Below are the full results from the 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix:

1) Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing +5.355 seconds

3) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin +20.728 seconds

4) George Russell, Mercedes-Benz AMG +25.866 seconds

5) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz AMG +31.065 seconds

6) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari +35.876 seconds

7) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +43.162 seconds

8) Esteban Ocon, Alpine +52.832 seconds

9) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri +54.747 seconds

10) Kevin Magnussen, Haas +64.826 seconds

11) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri +67.494 seconds

12) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas +70.588 seconds

13) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo +76.060 seconds

14) Nyck De Vries, AlphaTauri +77.478 seconds

15) Oscar Piastri, McLaren +85.021 seconds

16) Logan Sargeant, Williams +86.293 seconds

17) Lando Norris, McLaren +86.445 seconds

18) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo +1 lap

NC) Alexander Albon, Williams – DNF

NC) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – DNF

