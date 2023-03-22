Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) has a new Yenko-badged 2023 Chevrolet Camaro, this time with up to 1,150 hp.

Based in Toms River New Jersey, SVE licenses the rights to the Yenko trademark made famous by dealership Yenko Chevrolet with special-order muscle cars in the 1960s. It applies that legendary name to an array of modified vehicles, including the Camaro pony car and the Tahoe and Suburban SUVs.

SVE has steadily upped the ante with its tuned Yenko/SC Camaro, going from 1,000 hp to 1,050 hp for the 2021 model year, and 1,100 hp for 2022. For 2023, output starts at 1,100 hp and 910 lb-ft of torque in Stage I form and increases to 1,150 hp and 960 lb-ft with the company’s Stage II upgrade.

2023 Yenko/SC Camaro by SVE

That power is generated by a supercharged 6.8-liter V-8 based on General Motors’ 6.2-liter LT-1 small-block. In addition to more displacement, it gets a computer-balanced rotating assembly that includes a forged 4340 steel crankshaft, H-beam steel rods, and forged aluminum pistons. CNC-ported high-flow cylinder heads based on the ones used in the LT-4 engine from the Camaro ZL1 are included as well, secured with high-strength head and main studs, along with a larger throttle body and custom exhaust.

The Yenko/SC is based on the Camaro SS with the 1LE performance package, and incorporates the features of that package, such as magnetic dampers, an electronic limited-slip differential, and a heavy-duty cooling system with dual outboard radiators, a transmission cooler, and a rear differential cooler.

2023 Yenko/SC Camaro by SVE

SVE also retains the Camaro SS 1LE’s functional front splitter, but further embellishes the exterior with its own carbon-fiber hood (including an unpainted scoop) and rear spoiler, along with Yenko side stripes. The Recaro front seats included with the 1LE package are retained as well.

SVE has offered a Yenko/SC Camaro convertible in the past, but for 2023 the Yenko treatment is only for the coupe. In addition, the Stage I and Stage II upgrades will only be available with automatic and manual transmissions, respectively. Production will be limited to 50 examples of each version. The cars are offered with a variety of colors and stripe packages.

Pricing for the more powerful Stage II upgrade starts at $85,995 not including the cost of a donor Camaro. Orders can be placed through GM dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.

